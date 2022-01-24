A 5-year-old boy was killed and eight other people were injured early Monday after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Aurora.

The fire started shortly after 1 a.m. at the Bella Terra Apartment Homes at 15320 E. Evans Ave., according to Aurora Fire Rescue. The fire quickly engulfed the three-story building, damaging at least 12 units and displacing 31 residents.

Fire officials said they rescued several people from the burning building, including nine injured victims. Of them, three people were hospitalized. One of the victims, the 5-year-old boy, later died of his injuries at the hospital.

“Despite the courageous and professional efforts of our members, our community has suffered a tragic loss and the entire Aurora Fire Rescue family is deeply saddened by this incident,” said Chief Fernando Gray Sr. “We are committed to providing any and all assistance to those impacted and displaced by this fire, and especially to those who are grieving today.”

A woman was arrested Monday afternoon for allegedly starting the fire, according to the Aurora Police Department. Alondra Michel, 37, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree arson and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Police said Michel was involved in a domestic violence incident with a resident on the main level of the apartment building. Alondra allegedly set something inside of the apartment on fire, which quickly spread to adjacent units.

Irving Sikkink, 26, lives next door to the apartment complex and witnessed the fire. Sikkink said he heard a car honking outside at around 1:15 a.m. and when he stepped outside to check it out, he saw the apartment building engulfed in flames.

Sikkink ran to the building and knocked on windows of the lower apartments to try to wake up the occupants. He said he helped two people and their pets evacuate and helped catch a person who jumped from the second floor.

Sikkink said he saw a man and his wife jump from the third floor of the building to escape the flames, causing the woman to suffer a broken hip.

“I was trying to help keep everyone safe,” Sikkink said. “The flames were everywhere. Everyone was scared and panicking. People were losing their apartments and losing their lives.”

Sikkink said it looked like the fire originated on the second floor on the opposite side of the building from him. While Sikkink didn’t see what led up to the fire, he said his neighbors heard a loud argument, followed by an explosion and crash immediately after the fire began.

Both Aurora Fire Rescue and the Aurora Police Department were investigating the fire. The identity of the 5-year-old boy will be released after his family is notified.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious, or has information about what happened, is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The American Red Cross responded to help shelter victims displaced by the fire, as are surrounding neighbors, Sikkink said.

“I opened my door. Two of my neighbors opened their doors to let people stay in our apartments,” Sikkink said, adding that he’s now housing two dogs belonging to victims of the fire. "We're making sure they're taken care of."