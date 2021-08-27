Two people were killed and four injured when two trucks collided Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 285 near Conifer, authorities said.

A 55-year-old woman from Englewood died at the scene of the collision, which occurred about 3:40 p.m. while a 2-year-old who was ejected from the same vehicle was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, said Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler.

An initial investigation of the crash determined a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 was headed south on U.S. Highway 285 attempted to pass a vehicle and collided head-on into a 2010 Ford F150 traveling north. The impact of the collision sent the Ford F150 backward, Cutler said.

The driver of the Dodge, a 36-year-old man from Colorado Springs, sustained serious injuries. Another passenger in the truck also suffered serious injuries.

There were two other passengers inside of the Ford F150 at the time of the collision who both suffered serious injuries.

Cutler said the 55-year-old woman from Englewood was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of collision, but the child was in a safety seat.

Authorities currently believe speed and alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

U.S. Highway 285 fully reopened around 10 p.m. after being shut down for nearly six hours.