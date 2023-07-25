Law enforcement is investigating a shooting involving a Westminster police officer Tuesday that resulted in a woman's death.

The officer was on patrol, according to a news release, and approached the female driver of an SUV, who was parked and armed with a handgun.

The officer fired his weapon, striking the driver, who was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Her identity will be released by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

The police officer was uninjured and placed on administrative leave while an investigation of the shooting is completed.

The shooting happened in the area of 88th Avenue and Lamar Drive. The Westminster Police Department said 88th Avenue was closed between Pierce Street and Lamar Drive due to the investigation.