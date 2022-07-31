A woman died Saturday night after falling off an escalator railing at Empower Field at Mile High following a concert by country musician Kenny Chesney, Denver police said.
Investigators said they believe the death was an accident.
The woman was sitting on a railing and fell to the lower concourse, police said.
The Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's name and cause of death after her family has been notified.
Update: An adult female guest at Empower Field at Mile High was sitting on an escalator railing, fell to the concourse below, and died as a result of the injuries. This is being investigated as an accidental death.— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 31, 2022