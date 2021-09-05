Officials are investigating after an inmate at the Weld County Jail died in custody overnight, the Greeley Police Department announced.

Police said the inmate, identified only as a woman, was found in medical distress at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. On-site medicinal staff began life-saving efforts, but the woman died just after midnight Sunday.

The cause of the inmate’s death is unknown, police said. It is unclear what happened leading up to the medical distress or where she was found.

The woman’s identity has not been released as of Sunday afternoon. The Weld County coroner's office will release her name after her family has been notified, police said.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the death.

No additional details are available pending the investigation, police said.