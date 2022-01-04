Boulder firefighters on Monday rescued a woman and her dog who fell through the ice on a pond on the campus of the University of Colorado Boulder.
Crews responded to a report of an ice rescue just before 9 p.m. Monday and were assisted by several agencies including American Medical Response of Boulder and the University of Colorado Boulder Police Department, according to a news release.
The victims fell through the ice 25 feet from shore. Crews used rope to pull the woman and dog out of the pond.
Both were in stable condition following the rescue, but were taken to medical facilities for further evaluation.