A woman and her dog were rescued by another person after falling into an icy pond in Centennial, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

Firefighters received a report of a woman and her dog falling into the pond just after 3:15 p.m. at Cherry Knolls Park. Initial reports indicated the dog fell into the water first and the woman fell in after trying to save the dog, said Eric Hurst, a spokesman for the department.

Before crews arrived, a good Samaritan pulled the woman and her dog out of the water, Hurst said. Hurst said the rescuer told authorities that the dog was chasing geese when it fell into the pond.

Hurst said the good Samaritan slid onto the ice on their stomach and pulled the woman and dog out of the water.