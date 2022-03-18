A 44-year-old woman who shot at several police officers at a hotel in northern Colorado in 2020 was sentenced to nearly two decades in prison on Thursday.
A Weld County District judge sentenced Sarah Jesser to 18 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections. Jesser pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder in February, according to the Weld County District Attorney's Office.
On Feb. 13, 2020, a Weld County sheriff's deputy tried contacting Jesser at the Econo Lodge in Longmont as she was wanted on several active warrants.
Two Firestone police officers accompanied the sheriff's deputy. When they entered the room, Jesser fired multiple shot at them, according to the district attorney's office. One of the Firestone officers fired back. No one was shot during the incident.
The officer who fired his gun said during sentencing that every time an officer is dispatched to the hotel, he becomes worried, and that the incident has caused him to have nightmares.
"My heart starts racing, my breathing gets faster, and my first thought is 'please don't let it happen again,'" the unnamed officer said in a news release. "Everyone was lucky that day that no loss of life occurred; but due to Ms. Jesser's choices, I get to experience nightmares when I am not fast enough and people die."
The Weld County Critical incident Response Team investigated the officer-involved shooting and found the unnamed officer was justified in his actions.