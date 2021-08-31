A work release inmate who was being housed at a correctional facility in Greeley died early Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
Damion White, 26, was found unresponsive early Tuesday morning at Intervention Community Corrections Services. He did not respond to life-saving-efforts, according to the sheriff's office.
White entered the Jefferson County Detention Facility on July 1 and was being held on a third-degree domestic assault charge. He was transferred to the community corrections services center on July 14.
ICCS is a private, nonprofit community corrections agency. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office will determine and release White's cause of death at a later date.