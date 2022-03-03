A worker was killed at a concrete plant in Aurora after being pulled into a mixer on Wednesday.
Aurora police and firefighters were sent to the Martin Marietta concrete mixing plant at 27650 E. 26th Ave. just before 1:30 p.m. for reports of an accident, said Elizabeth McGregor, a spokeswoman for the Aurora Police Department.
McGregor said the man was inspecting the rotating arms on the upright mixer when he was pulled into the machine.
The incident has been ruled an "accidental death," McGregor said.
The victim's identity will be released at a later date by the Adams County Coroner's Office.