Flooding in Yellowstone
National Park Service

All the entrances to Yellowstone National Park closed Monday morning due to heavy flooding and rockslides.

"Effective immediately, all entrances to Yellowstone National Park are temporarily closed due to substantial flooding, rockslides and mudslides on roadways from recent unprecedented amounts of rainfall and flooding," said the National Park Service.

At 11:17 a.m. Monday, NPS said no inbound visitor traffic will be allowed into Yellowstone until conditions stabilize and the park can assess damage to roads, bridges and other facilities. The closure includes those with lodging and camping reservations.

Closed entrances include:

  • North
  • Northeast
  • West
  • South
  • East

Read the full story from Denver Gazette news partner KUSA here.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.