A technical snafu that left several Denver City Council members in stitches at Monday's meeting did not prevent the body from approving several rezoning measures after public hearings.

In what could have been called the Denver City Council Comedy Hour, members couldn't keep from laughing as their "aye" votes echoed through the council chamber.

Four bills were passed unanimously after public hearings, including a bill that OKs a small expansion to an assisted living facility in South Park Hill. At-large councilwoman and mayoral candidate Deborah Ortega supported the expansion, calling attention to the housing struggles that affect everyone, young and old.

"We have a housing crisis for many of our people and I wholeheartedly support this application," she said. "We don't have enough senior housing choices for our elderly population. Two weeks ago I toured the women's shelter in Councilman (Christopher) Herndon's district and we have 300 women staying there."

Ortega said many of the women staying at that shelter are older and on oxygen. The property at 1901 N. Eudora St., named Park Hill Residence by owner Senior Housing Options, is also in Herndon's district, Council District 8. The rezoning process for the property began in spring of 2022.

Ortega said the project should have been expedited as it is a relatively simple interior change. No changes are planned for the exterior of the building.

Though a limited number of people signed up to speak on the rezoning in South Park Hill, several signed up to address the creation of two overlay districts in the Cherry Creek East neighborhood. According to the city's report, these overlay districts — tailored for both residential and commercial development — will enhance and promote quality urban environments with a "vibrant sense of place."

City staff recommended adoption of the overlays, which establish building setback standards that reduce the perceived mass and scale of buildings among other things.

One resident did not agree with that assessment, arguing the overlays seemed arbitrary and did not truly address any issues.

"(The overlay) requires deciduous trees every 25 feet, it requires front porches and at least 60% live landscaping" Sam Werner said. "(Because of the) water shortages we're dealing with as a state, increasing the live landscaping does not really make sense to me."

Werner's was the only voice in opposition.