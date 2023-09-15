longmont hit and run

The yellow Jeep struck a pedestrian and failed to stop to offer assistance. Longmont police are asking for help locating the driver. 

 Courtesy of Longmont Department of Public Safety

Longmont police continue to search for the driver who hit and severely injured a pedestrian Friday morning, then fled. 

Officials are asking for the help of area residents or other motorists who may have seen something.

A yellow Jeep Wrangler struck a pedestrian walking through a crosswalk at Main Street and 9th Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Friday, according to a press release by the Longmont Public Safety Department. The Jeep then travelled south on Main to 9th, 9th to Weld County Road 1 and then south on Weld County Road 1 at Highway 119.

The male victim was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The Jeep is described as two-door and yellow with a black top and chrome wheels. There is a chrome spare tire mounted on the rear of the vehicle, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Longmont Police at 303-651-8501 and reference report #23-8518.

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.