Longmont police continue to search for the driver who hit and severely injured a pedestrian Friday morning, then fled.

Officials are asking for the help of area residents or other motorists who may have seen something.

A yellow Jeep Wrangler struck a pedestrian walking through a crosswalk at Main Street and 9th Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Friday, according to a press release by the Longmont Public Safety Department. The Jeep then travelled south on Main to 9th, 9th to Weld County Road 1 and then south on Weld County Road 1 at Highway 119.

The male victim was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The Jeep is described as two-door and yellow with a black top and chrome wheels. There is a chrome spare tire mounted on the rear of the vehicle, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Longmont Police at 303-651-8501 and reference report #23-8518.