The Longmont Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of pointing a gun and threating area residents after a 13-hour standoff Sunday.
Travis Jensen, 37, was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion three counts of felony menacing.
During the standoff, police gave Jensen several orders to exit his home, threatening the use of force if he did not, according to a redacted arrest report. The victims names and exact location in Longmont were redacted by police.
Jensen allegedly pointed what victims called a "huge gun" at them, and challenging them to a fight, before walking into his house and barricading himself inside, according to the report.
When Jensen approached them Saturday afternoon, the two victims were doing yard work and discussing landscaping.
"Travis Jensen was walking along the railroad tracks just south of [redacted] from the east," according to the report. "As Travis walked past (the victims), he turned towards the victims and said 'what?' in a fighting tone."
Travis and the unnamed victims exchanged words, with Jensen reportedly highly hostile. The report noted Jensen called the victims a derogatory name before entering his home.
He exited shortly after with a firearm that police say had a magazine loaded.
"Travis walked over to (the victims) and pointed the rifle at (both)," according to the report. "Travis said 'who's scared now f*****?' and then followed it up with 'that's what I thought b****'."
After that, Jensen returned home, and the victims called 911. Officers of the Longmont Police Department got a warrant for Jensen's arrest and went to his house.
Police arrested Jensen without incident about 3:30 a.m. Sunday after he barricaded himself in his bedroom and refused to come out despite several warnings from police.