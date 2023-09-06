A Longmont police officer faced a raging fire on an empty road, helping a trapped passenger escape from an engulfed vehicle.

Officer Justin Hill responded to a single-vehicle crash at Clover Basin Drive and Larkspur Drive around 2 a.m. on Saturday . The car was on fire when he arrived, according to a video post of the police car's dashcam by the Longmont Public Safety Facebook account.

The flames were spreading from the front of the vehicle. Two passengers escaped. One was still stuck in the car, screaming for help.

Hill was able to bend the door of the vehicle, giving helpers just enough room to pull the man from the driver's seat. Moments later the car was fully on fire.

Longmont Fire Department arrived shortly after to put out the flames. All three passengers were taken to a nearby hospital.

"Alcohol is suspected as a contributor to this crash," according to the Longmont Department of Public Safety.