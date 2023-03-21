A member of Colorado band Lotus and his son went missing after a kayaking trip on Beaver Lake in Arkansas Thursday.

On Thursday morning, Chuck Morris, the percussionist in Lotus, and his son Charley left to go kayaking on Beaver Lake near Fayetteville, Arkansas, according to social media posts from the band.

The two have not returned from the lake and the search has been moved to a recovery, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Both of their kayaks were found along with a jacket out on the water, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

The recovery efforts include a K9 team and have pinpointed a probable location for recovery on the lake, but due to temperature, weather and depth, the recovery has been delayed, the band said on social media.

"Please know how grateful our family is for all the outpouring of support. Chuck absolutely loves the Lotus family and fans and was so inspired after coming home from this last tour," Morris's wife, Jenny Thompson, said in a statement on the band's Facebook page. "You make his life so meaningful and we are thankful for that. Please continue to hold my lovely husband and son in your hearts and prayers."

Lotus started in 1999 in Indiana and combines electronica and jam music, according to their profile on Spotify. The band's latest album, Bloom and Recede, came out in August of 2022.

The band opened the Red Rocks 2021 concert series and has gained a lot of recognition since their start with over 137,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.