Louisville-based Sierra Space and billionaire Jeff Bezos-owned Blue Origin on Monday announced plans for an “Orbital Reef” space station — basically “a mixed-use business park” in space.

Plans call for the “commercially developed, owned, and operated space station” to be built in low Earth orbit, according to a release from Sierra Space.

“Seasoned space agencies, high-tech consortia, sovereign nations without space programs, media and travel companies, funded entrepreneurs and sponsored inventors, and future-minded investors all have a place on Orbital Reef,” according to the release.

Bezos’ space travel company Blue Origin made headlines last week after taking "Star Trek" actor William Shatner, 90, for a short ride in space.

“For over sixty years, NASA and other space agencies have developed orbital space flight and space habitation, setting us up for commercial business to take off in this decade,” Brent Sherwood, senior vice president of Advanced Development Programs for Blue Origin, said in a statement.

“We will expand access, lower the cost, and provide all the services and amenities needed to normalize space flight. A vibrant business ecosystem will grow in low Earth orbit, generating new discoveries, new products, new entertainments, and global awareness.”

Companies working on the project, and some specifics on what each will bring to Orbital Reef, include:

Blue Origin, with utility systems, large-diameter core modules, and reusable heavy-lift New Glenn launch system.

Sierra Space, with Large Integrated Flexible Environment module, node module, and runway-landing Dream Chaser spaceplane for crew and cargo transportation. The ship is capable of landing on runways worldwide.

Boeing, with science module, station operations, maintenance engineering, and the Starliner crew spacecraft.

Redwire Space, with microgravity research, development, and manufacturing; payload operations and deployable structures.

Genesis Engineering Solutions, with Single Person Spacecraft for routine operations and tourist excursions.

Arizona State University, leading a global consortium of universities providing research advisory services and public outreach.

“Sierra Space is thrilled to partner with Blue Origin and provide the Dream Chaser spaceplane, the LIFE module and additional space technologies to open up space for commercial research, manufacturing, and tourism. As a former NASA astronaut, I’ve been waiting for the moment where working and living in space is accessible to more people worldwide, and that moment has arrived,” Janet Kavandi, former three-time NASA astronaut and Sierra Space president, said in a statement.

Along with ASU, the Colorado School of Mines and University of Colorado Boulder join several other universities nationwide on the Orbital Reef University Advisory Council.

No project timelines were provided.