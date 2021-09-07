Riding a wave of momentum in 2021 that includes deals with Ford and BMW, and plans to go public, Louisville-based Solid Power Tuesday announced opening a new production facility in Thornton.

Solid Power develops “all-solid-state” rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and “mobile power markets.” “Solid power replaces the flammable liquid electrolyte in conventional lithium-ion battery with a proprietary sulfide-based solid electrolyte.”

It needs the 75,000-square foot production facility to build and test those electrolyte cells. Its Louisville location at the Colorado Technology Center will remain open.

“With this new space we have now, we’ve quadrupled the area we can produce better and better battery material,” said CEO Doug Campbell in an interview with the Denver Gazette. “We could not have met the deliverables with those companies we kicked off this Spring.”

The new facility will allow for “the ability to produce up to 30 metric tons of sulfide-based solid electrolyte material annually, representing a 25x throughput increase to current capacity,” according to a release.

Solid Power is in the process of merging with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: DCRC). The merger with the publicly traded special purpose acquisition company would result in Solid Power going public, likely in Q4 if all SEC approvals are in place.

“Once the dust has settled, this transaction leaves us fully capitalized on our business model,” Campbell said. “There would be enough cash on our balance sheet to get to the planned sustained revenue model.”

The advantages of the electrolyte, solid, cells over the current lithium ion models are two fold, he said.

The first is adding range/life to an electric vehicle battery. The best ones now can go more than 300 miles.

“The lithium ion density has gotten as good as it’s going to get, and they’ve eked out all the performance gains possible,” Campbell said. “But we want to punch through the ceiling.”

The Solid Power battery will have longer range, and also be safer.

“Its demonstrated a far superior abuse toleration,” he said of extreme hot and cold environments cars are subjected to. “There’s a strong likelihood it will eliminate the need for packed cooling equipment… we can take advantage of those cost savings.”

Solid Power has about 80 employees currently, with another 20 positions it is looking to fill. Campbell said they could have to 200 employees in Thornton alone once the facility is built out. It expects to deliver its first 100 cells for “formal automotive qualification testing” in 2022. It’s hoping to produce enough of its proprietary electrolyte material annually by 2028 that “could support the annual production of 800,000 electric vehicles using the company’s all-solid-state battery cell designs.”

Colorado was the perfect place for the production facility, and Solid Power’s future growth, he said.

“It’s very pro business here, but we also don’t suffer from all the hype that is Silicon Valley,” Campbell said. “In Colorado, we roll up our sleeves and get stuff done.”