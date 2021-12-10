The cult leader whose mummified and decorated body was found surrounded by Christmas tree lights near Crestone last April did not have cancer, as she and cult members claimed, but instead died of alcohol abuse, anorexia and from ingesting large amounts of colloidal silver, according to an autopsy report obtained by The Denver Gazette.
El Paso County Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Emily Russell, who performed the autopsy, noted in her report that Carlson,45, was five feet five inches tall and weighed 75 pounds. "If you look at the videos, she was wasting away and had been for a long time. On top of the that, Russell said that loss of fluids, which happens during decomposition, contributed to Carlson's low body weight.
Russell said there was no evidence that Carlson, who claimed to be dying of cancer, had the disease.
Carlson was the leader of the Love Has Won cult which had its headquarters near Crestone in the mobile home where she was found by investigators acting on a tip from a cult member. She was the "Mother God" of the cult, and claimed to be 19 billion years old spanning over 500 reincarnations.
Russell said that the colloidal silver was found in Carlson's liver and that it turned her skin a "blue-grey" tint.
Saguache County Coroner Tom Perrin, who was investigated the scene when the call came, said Carlson's body, adorned with a crown and glittery eye shadow, had been enshrined by cult members, "It was different, the make-up she had on and the way the room was laid out." Seven members of the cult were arrested, but abuse of corpse charges were dismissed.
The El Paso County Coroner's office held Carlson's body for months as it waited for Carlson's family to identify her through DNA.