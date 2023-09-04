Loveland police are investigating a fatal train collision on Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to the 400 block of west 37th Street just after 9 p.m. and found a 29-year-old male, who had been struck by a train on the BNSF Railway.

The man was pronounced dead on site.

Police have not identified the deceased man. The Larimer County Coroner’s Office is expected to release the name pending notification of next of kin.

It is unclear why the man was on the tracks.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (970) 667-2151.

BNSF is the largest freight railroad in the U.S. with more than 30,000 miles of track in 28 states and three Canadian provinces from Vancouver to Atlanta.

BNSF officials are conducting their own investigation.