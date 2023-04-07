A man has died after being run over in a Loveland Walmart parking lot Thursday afternoon.

The Loveland Police Department said it happened just before 1:20 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart at 250 W. 65th St., just west of Highway 287 and north of West 57th Street.

When they arrived, police and other emergency responders found a 27-year-old man who was trapped under a car.

Rescue efforts were unsuccessful, police said, and the man died at the scene. He was a Walmart employee and was returning shopping carts to the store when he was hit.

The driver was an 83-year-old woman who lives in Loveland. She stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

The name of the man has not been released.

Police said there were no signs of impairment and speed is not believed to be a factor, but detectives are still investigating. Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call Detective Mu at 970-962-2253.