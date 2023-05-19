The parents of Luis Garcia returned to East High School Friday for the first time since their son was shot in February.

Santos Garcia was critical of the Denver Public Schools Board of Education removing police officers from campus over concerns about the "school-to-prison pipeline."

That's the notion that police in schools might single out minority students more, possibly giving them a criminal record from at-school issues.

"They are taking care of those kids, but who is taking care of our kids," Santos asked. "The good kids."

Just after 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 13, police discovered Luis Garcia — a 16-year-old East High School soccer player — sitting with gunshot wounds in his car on the northside of campus.

Garcia died two weeks later.

Denver Public Police have made no arrests, but say it's an active investigation.

On May 2, Garcia’s parents filed notice of a wrongful death claim against the Denver Public Schools (DPS) that seeks damages in excess of $1 million.

The claim asserts DPS was negligent because of the lack of security, citing the elimination of school resource officers (SRO), which were removed from campuses in the wake of national protests against police brutality in 2020.

Garcia was the first of two high profile shootings at East High School this year.

While Garcia’s death provoked a student march for gun control, it was the shooting of two deans three weeks later that prompted the board to temporarily return SROs to campus and instruct Marrero to devise a comprehensive safety plan by June 30.