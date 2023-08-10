The family of a 17-year-old cyclist killed on Highway 119 anxiously awaits the results of a Colorado State Patrol investigation into the crash that took their son's life.

United States National Team cyclist-phenom Magnus White died while training on his bicycle July 30. White was struck by a car at the intersection of US Highway 119 (the Diagonal Highway) and North 63rd Street.

"We do not yet know why Magnus was killed while riding his bike on a designated bike route, on a straight road with a wide shoulder, in broad daylight," his parents Michael and Jill White said in a statement Thursday morning — their first public comments since Magnus' death.

Magnus White would have been pedaling his bike today at the Mountain Bike World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

"Instead, we are addressing you because Magnus was struck and killed by a driver while training for that race. He was proudly wearing his Team USA jersey when he died," according to the statement.

White was struck by a Toyota Matrix driven by a 23-year-old Westminster woman, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

No citations have been issued in the crash.

It went down about 12:33 p.m. July 30. Both were headed southbound on Highway 119 — White was on the shoulder. The Toyota moved to the shoulder and hit the back tire of White's Trek Émonda SL 7 bike, according to the CSP.

The Toyota went off the road, down a grassy embankment and hit a fence. Investigators don't suspect excessive speed, nor alcohol or drugs. The driver, who CSP declined to identify, was wearing her seatbelt. White was wearing a helmet.

A CSP spokesperson told the Denver Gazette Friday "the finalized report is very extensive and could take a couple of months before being finished."

That report will be forwarded to the district attorney for any potential charges.

His parents talked about White's recent memorial service.

"Our family rode our bicycles to Magnus’s memorial," they said. "He would’ve wanted that. We were heartened to remember and share stories about our son with over 750 friends, family and community members.

"Magnus found his passion early in life and was fully dedicated to it. He never sought a shortcut, and did the work necessary to achieve every audacious goal he set for himself. Though our grief feels unbearable, we will carry on because Magnus would expect nothing less."

"Magnus was a gift to us and the universe will never explain why he was taken from us," the Whites said. "We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from our community in all its forms. We will honor your commitment to Magnus and use your generous donations to support his legacy."