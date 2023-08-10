Emergency Response

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a man being shot multiple times on Tuesday evening. The man had allegedly been targeted by his roommate.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m., Tuesday in an apartment in the 7300 block of South Alkire Street. The victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to a press release by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office .

Police found the man alive within his apartment. Police quickly administered first aid and he was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He's reportedly in stable condition, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators identified 36-year-old Ryan Moore as the suspect. He was also the victim's roommate. 

Moore was arrested on charges of:

  • Attempted first-degree murder, after deliberation
  • Two counts of attempted first-degree murder, extreme indifference
  • Tampering with evidence
  • Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

The sheriff's office noted that addition charges are possible and the investigation is ongoing. No motive or mugshot has been released.

