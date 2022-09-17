One man was arrested in Ault after an hours long standoff with Weld County Sheriff's Deputies. Weld County SWAT was activated after police received calls that Ault resident Marshall Wayne Johnson, 40, threatened to burn down a camping trailer while it was still occupied.

Police were sent to the 21000 block of Colorado Highway 14 at about 3 p.m. after a resident called 911. Johnson was allegedly outside the camper with a can of gasoline and threatened to light the van on fire with the caller and another person still inside.

Johnson returned to his home when police arrived and barricaded himself inside. The earlier callers told police they were worried he may try to light his own home on fire.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office negotiations unit responded and engaged in negotiations with Johnson for hours. By 9 p.m., Johnson surrendered himself without incident. No injuries were reported.

Johnson is being held on felony charges of second-degree burglary, menacing and attempted first-degree arson and misdemeanor charges of harassment, third-degree criminal trespass and theft according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office.

Those with any additional information on this incident are asked to call (970) 400-5392. Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).