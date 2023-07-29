Julian Fernandez, 36, climbed a radio tower to escape police after driving a stolen vehicle, the Thornton Police Department said in a news release.

Officers responded to an auto theft call in the 4200 block of East 100th Avenue on Friday morning. As police investigated, the suspect returned to the scene in the stolen car.

The man, now identified as Fernandez, left the vehicle and took off on foot. He jumped a fence and climbed up a radio tower west of Riverdale Road, police said in the release. He eventually reached the top of the 320-foot structure.

The Crisis Negotiation Unit reported to the scene and talked to Fernandez for over 12 hours, the statement said. Officers, with assistance from other agencies, were able to climb the tower and bring him down safely.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation, the department said.