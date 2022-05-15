The Aurora Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man on Interstate 225 near East Mississippi Avenue Sunday morning.
Officials received calls about a serious crash around 8:45 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a heavily damaged silver Ford Mustang. The man who died was the only occupant and was pronounced dead on scene.
A preliminary investigation found the car was traveling northbound on I-225 and struck the sign for the East Mississippi Avenue exit after leaving the roadway. APD has no knowledge of speed or intoxication contributing to the crash.
The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the deceased. APD said this is the 19th traffic-related fatality the city has seen this year.
A tweet from APD around 1 p.m. said the East Mississippi Avenue exit is still closed as a tow truck worked to remove the vehicle.