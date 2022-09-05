UPDATE: Southbound and northbound Interstate 25 reopened about 1:30 p.m., between 84th Avenue and Thornton Parkway.
***UPDATE***— Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) September 5, 2022
S/B I-25 is now open. N/B remains closed from 84th Ave to Thornton Pkwy. Updates here…
A man has died after a police shooting in Thornton this morning. No officers were hurt in the incident. Portions of Interstate 25 will remain closed while an investigation is underway, according to the Thornton Police Department.
I-25 is closed in both directions, from 84th Ave to Thornton Pkwy, because of a Thornton PD officer-involved shooting. One adult male transported to area hospital. This investigation is in the early stages, with limited info right now. Updates here… pic.twitter.com/hSDNO9cfYb— Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) September 5, 2022
The man was taken to the hospital after a shooting involving police, the Thornton Police Department said on Twitter shortly before 8:30 a.m. At approximately 10:30 a.m. the police department confirmed the man died but did not provide details about how he was wounded.
Police did not say how many officers were involved in the incident and said the investigation is in its early stages.
I-25 is closed in both directions from 84th Avenue to Thornton Parkway. Police have asked the public to use alternative routes along Grant Street, Washington Street and Huron Street.
This is a developing story. Stay with denvergazette.com for updates.