UPDATE: Southbound and northbound Interstate 25 reopened about 1:30 p.m., between 84th Avenue and Thornton Parkway.

A man has died after a police shooting in Thornton this morning. No officers were hurt in the incident. Portions of Interstate 25 will remain closed while an investigation is underway, according to the Thornton Police Department.

The man was taken to the hospital after a shooting involving police, the Thornton Police Department said on Twitter shortly before 8:30 a.m. At approximately 10:30 a.m. the police department confirmed the man died but did not provide details about how he was wounded.

Police did not say how many officers were involved in the incident and said the investigation is in its early stages.

I-25 is closed in both directions from 84th Avenue to Thornton Parkway. Police have asked the public to use alternative routes along Grant Street, Washington Street and Huron Street.

