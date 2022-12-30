A shooting in Aurora left one man dead in an apartment building Thursday, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.
Officers responded to a shooting at an apartment in the 1600 block of Alton Street, just north of East Colfax Avenue in Aurora, at 2:40 p.m. Thursday.
Responding officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound and took him to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The Adams County Coroner's Office will release his identification when next of kin are notified.
Investigators are looking into the circumstances leading up to the shooting and are "actively pursuing leads" according to the release.
As of Friday afternoon, no arrests had been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.