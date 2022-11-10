A 55-year-old man was stabbed and killed in a Denver bank drive-through Tuesday, according to police and the medical examiner on the case, and a suspect is in custody.
Denver Police responded to the stabbing in the UMB Bank drive-through at 1635 E. Colfax Ave. early Tuesday, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The victim, Kenneth Stauffer, died on the scene, police said. They found him in the bank drive-through in a pool of blood.
The Office of the Medical Examiner said Stauffer's cause of death was multiple sharp force injuries. His death was ruled a homicide.
Police arrested Matthew Webb, 47, and are holding him on investigation of first-degree murder. Bank surveillance footage showed a physical altercation between Webb and Stauffer, according to police.
The footage showed Webb on top of Stauffer at 2:17 a.m., stabbing him for two minutes before getting off and leaving Stauffer motionless. Webb then called 9-1-1 at 2:36 a.m.
Police located Webb, who was covered in blood with cuts on his hands, and took him into custody, according to authorities.