The Boulder County Communications Center received a report from a member of the public at approximately 3:22 p.m., Sunday of a possible deceased male just off the Sanitas Trail at the Mount Sanitas Open Space in Boulder County, the agency said.
Sheriff's deputies and other agencies responded to the call and upon arrival determined the individual found was a deceased 21-year-old male.
The man's body was evacuated to the trailhead by rescuers from the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.
Foul play is not suspected at this time, the agency said, and the man's death in under investigation.
The man's cause of death and name are not known at this time.