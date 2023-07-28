The courts found Rigoberto Valles-Dominguez, 35, guilty of several charges, including attempted first-degree murder, for shooting a Littleton police officer in 2021, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Littleton police had responded to gunfire near West Powers Avenue and South Bannock Street in September of that year. The suspect, later identified as Valles-Dominguez, ran from the police.

Valles-Dominguez then raised a handgun and fired multiple rounds during the chase. He shot Officer David Snook in the torso, arm and leg. Snook and Corporal Jeff Farmer returned fire, but Valles-Dominguez escaped, authorities said.

He was later found and arrested after hiding in an RV home in Brighton, authorities said.

Earlier this month, a jury found Valles-Dominguez guilty of two counts of attempted first-degree murder, along with 11 other charges.

In a news release, District Attorney John Kellner commended the officers.

“Most people run away when shots are fired. These officers ran towards the sound of danger at great personal risk, to protect each other and our community. I’m grateful for their service and heroism,” Kellner said.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 25.