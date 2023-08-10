The Denver medical examiner’s office released the identification of a man who was killed in a Denver Police shooting on Saturday.

36-year-old Brandon Cole died from a gunshot wound following a domestic violence call in the 2300 block of West Cedar Avenue.

Police responded to the call around 8:00 p.m. Saturday when witnesses told officers that a man had thrown or pushed a woman out of a wheelchair and then began assaulting a 14-year-old child, Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said in a news conference.

Officers arrived on the scene and found the woman on the ground. Thomas said that the man then began approaching the police "aggressively," despite demands to stand down.

One officer then deployed a taser, but Thomas said: "He continued his advance toward the officers and one officer did fire their duty weapon, striking the individual who went down.”

Responders transported Cole to the nearest hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one else was injured.

The officer involved has been put on administrative leave, per standard procedure, the Denver Police Department said.

It's still unclear if the suspect was armed. Police said Thursday no updates were available.