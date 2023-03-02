One person died after a shooting early Thursday morning in Denver, according to a Denver Police Department tweet.

Just before 2 a.m. Thursday, the Denver Police Department said on Twitter that officers were investigating a shooting in the 10700 block of East Dartmouth Avenue.

The area is just north of Cherry Creek State Park.

The victim, an adult male, was later pronounced dead, police announced in a tweet at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Police have not made any arrests in the shooting and the investigation is ongoing, according to the tweet.

The victim's identity and cause of death will be released by the Office of the Medical Examiner when next of kin are notified.