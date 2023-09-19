A man was robbed at gunpoint while on a walk home in Thornton on Sunday, and eventually shot during the incident.

Thornton police responded to a shooting in the area of 10300 Brendon Way on Sunday around 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a man had been shot in the abdomen, according to a press release by the Thornton Police Department.

Investigators found that the victim had been walking home from a nearby gas station when another man approached him and robbed him at gunpoint, according to the release. The victim was then shot in the stomach. Responders transported him to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

Police announced that a person of interest in the situation has been identified and is currently in custody on unrelated charges in another jurisdiction. The identity of the person is being withheld due to the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Thornton Police Department at 720-977-5030.