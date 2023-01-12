The FBI and District Attorney sentenced a defendant to 10 years in prison for sex trafficking a teenage girl.
Adams County District Attorney Brian Mason announced a 10-year Department of Corrections sentence for Robert Stenschke, 33, on Thursday following Stenschke's Jan. 4 guilty plea to trafficking a minor for sexual servitude.
In October 2020, the victim 17-years-old at the time — met Stenschke through a friend, who was also being trafficked.
The victim ran away from home to be with Stenschke, who advertised her services online in the Denver metro area.
The FBI's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force tracked down and recovered the victim.
Three days later, Stenschke took the victim from a hair appointment in Fort Collins, then took her to Florida, California and Las Vegas for trafficking.
Officials located Stenschke with the victim in California and arrested him on Jan. 29, 2021. The victim told investigators she engaged in commercial sex work and gave Stenschke the money she earned.
Stenschke pleaded guilty to trafficking a minor for sexual servitude and an Adams County judge sentenced the defendant to 10 years in the Department of Corrections.
"The FBI Denver Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force will continue to do everything it can to ensure victims of sex trafficking receive the services they need to move forward with their lives, and that their traffickers are brought to justice," FBI Denver Acting Special Agent in Charge Leonard Carollo said in a release.