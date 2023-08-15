A Franktown man faces a felony charge, and up to five years in prison, in connection with a laser pointer being shined at a Denver Police Department helicopter.

Kevin William Adamchak, 43, allegedly aimed a laser pointer at the DPD's "Air 1,” helicopter on March 2, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado.

The suspect was indicted by a federal grand jury on a single count of aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft.

Adamchak appeared in federal court Friday after he "knowingly aimed the beam of a laser pointer at an aircraft, and at the flight path of the aircraft," the press release said. He pleaded not guilty. A $10,000 bond was set.

This case is being investigated by the FBI. Few details about the alleged crime — namely how they discovered it was Adamchak allegedly using the laser pointer — were released. The indictment did say the offense occurred in Adams County.

The case piggybacks on a new Colorado law, SB23-95. On July 1, knowingly shining a laser pointer at an aircraft became a Class 6 felony in the state, punishable by up to $100,000 in fines and 18 months imprisonment. Federal law already allowed for up to five years of imprisonment if convicted of the charge.

"A person commits the offense when the person knowingly points, focuses, or aims a laser device at an aircraft while the aircraft is occupied and the incident is reported to law enforcement by the pilot or crew member of the impacted aircraft," the bill summary states.

The law also allows for police and prosecutors to take the cases to court on their own. Previously, these incidents had to go through the FBI before the new law was passed.

The new rules were created to help switch off the growing trend of laser pointer activity.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported 9,457 laser incidents in 2022, almost 3,000 more than the 6,852 incidents in 2020.

Adamchak is due back in court Oct. 10.