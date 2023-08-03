An adult male was pronounced deceased following a shooting on Thursday morning, Denver Police Department said in a social media post.

Denver PD announced the investigation of a shooting in the 1700 block of North Race Street at 7:23 a.m. Thursday morning. One victim, an adult male, had been located.

The victim was later pronounced deceased, according to a follow-up post, and the investigation became a homicide.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner is still working to provide victim identification.

Police released no other information about a possible suspect, or any arrests.