The Aurora Police Major Crimes Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the area of eastbound Interstate 70 just west of exit 288, the agency tweeted Saturday.
On Saturday at 5:35 p.m., Aurora emergency crews were dispatched after receiving a call from a female saying someone was shot on eastbound I-70.
NEWS RELEASE: Homicide Investigation After Man Shot While Driving on Eastbound I-70 #APDNews https://t.co/TS3E9EH2QA pic.twitter.com/wn2GncJaJR— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) June 19, 2022
Aurora Police Officers and the Aurora Fire Department responded to the location just west of exit 288 (Colfax Ave) and located a white 2020 Dodge Ram pickup truck on the right shoulder. Officers located an adult male on the driver's side of the pickup truck whom had suffered an apparent gunshot wound, and was pronounced deceased on scene.
Preliminary investigation showed potential street racers were on the highway, and a white sedan and a black sedan might have been involved. It appears that the Dodge Ram was not involved in the street racing, however, several shots were fired striking the Dodge Ram and fatally wounded the adult male driver. There were four other passengers in the Dodge Ram pickup including three minor children.
Detectives from the department's Major Crimes Homicide Unit responded to the scene and will be responsible for this investigation.
The Aurora Police Department is asking that anyone with information about the incident reach out to the Aurora Police Major Crimes Homicide Unit Detective Eric White at 303-739-6113.
This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be updated when it becomes available.