An Aurora man died on Wednesday after attempting to take back his stolen scooters.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Paris Street at 4:39 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, they found a 49-year-old man inside of a home with an "obvious" gunshot wound, according to a press release by the Aurora Police Department.

Despite life saving actions by both the officers and Aurora Fire Rescue, the man died from his injuries.

The sounds of two thieves stealing their scooters from the back yard woke the man and his son, the department said. The two went out to confront the suspects, but they got away.

The man and son chased the men in a pickup truck. During the chase, the suspects shot at the truck from the scooters, according to police.

The man and his son ended the chase and returned home. While they were leaving the truck, a vehicle drove past the house and fired off "several rounds into the home," according to the release. The man was hit, fatally wounding him.

"Investigators identified multiple scenes connected to the incident, including yards in the neighborhood where the scooters were recovered," the department said.

The theft doesn't appear to be random, a police spokesman said Wednesday, so "investigators don’t think there is a threat to the public."

The department warned Aurora Central students, parents and buses to avoid the area in a social media post Wednesday morning.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to police. The victim will be identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office pending an autopsy and family notification.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.