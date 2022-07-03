A domestic violence suspect is dead after being shot by deputies at an apartment complex in Adams County Saturday night, Denver Gazette news partner KUSA reported on their website.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the Estrella Apartments in the 7000 block of North Pecos Street on a domestic violence call at 8:24 p.m.
It was upgraded to a disturbance with weapons call while they were on their way, the sheriff's office said.
When the two deputies got to the door, ACSO said, a man came to the door with a knife but then slammed the door shut.
Read the full story from KUSA here.