Alejandro Garcia-Loya, 35, is wanted in connection with a double-homicide that took place 16 years ago, according to a news release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Aurora police found two bodies at an apartment in the 200 block of South Jasper Circle on July 16, 2007. The bodies were found decomposing with trauma to the head after a wellness check.

The victims were identified as Juan Ayala-Medina and Ignacio Zamudio-Estrada.

Police found a utility bill and fraudulent social security card addressed to Garcia-Loya, upon investigation. He was a resident of the apartment. Items from Garcia-Loya's room were sent in for DNA collection. Fingerprints were also collected without any successful matches, the release said.

The Department of Homeland Security Latent Print Unity found a match for five latent prints from the crime scene, several years later.

Aurora Police Detective Jason McDonald completed a review of the case on April 11, 2023. McDonald concluded that Garcia-Loya fled to Mexico after killing the aforementioned victims.

“The Aurora Police Department, along with the Major Crime Homicide Unit, is committed to finding justice for our victims and their families. Just because a case goes cold, does not mean it is forgotten,” said Major Crime Homicide Unit Sergeant Chris Cruser in the release. “Our detectives are always looking for new leads, evidence and information to solve cases. This is just one example of their efforts and dedication.”

Anyone with information about his whereabouts are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.