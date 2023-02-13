A man who shot at Longmont Police in early 2022 while trying to flee was sentenced to 60 years in prison, according to a news release from Boulder County prosecutors Monday.

On Jan. 13, 2022, Longmont Police came under fire as they attempted to arrest four people suspected of stealing a truck. One man fled and shot at police before getting rammed by a school resource officer near Columbine Elementary School.

He was transported to the hospital and later arrested. No officers were hurt by the shooting.

The suspect, Jesus Hilario Rodela, entered guilty pleas on two felony assault charges rather than going to trial, according to a Monday release from 20th Judicial District District Attorney Michael Dougherty's office. Per the plea agreement, a judge sentenced Rodela to sixty years in the Department of Corrections.

"The victim officers responded quickly and courageously to protect community members in Longmont," Dougherty said in the release. "The defendant put their lives, and the lives of community members, at serious risk."

During the Jan. 13 shooting, Longmont Police went to the area of Longs Peak Avenue and Baker Street. They found a stolen vehicle occupied by four people. After they arrived, one man fled but was later found in the 600 block of Baker Street.

A school resource officer "moved to protect Columbine Elementary School" and found Rodela. Rodela opened fire. Later, another school resource officer came under fire, with one bullet hitting the hood of his vehicle, but accelerated and hit Rodela, disarming him.

Rodela was on parole related to a sentence in Weld County from 2015. He "absconded' from parole in 2021 and was also the subject of two active warrants related to other felony charges, according to the release.