A man convicted of shooting and seriously injuring a Littleton Police officer was sentenced to more than 100 years in prison on Monday.

Valles-Dominguez was convicted of the following charges in July:

Attempted First-Degree Murder after Deliberation (2 counts)

Attempted First-Degree Murder/Extreme Indifference (2 counts)

Aggravated Robbery (2 counts)

Prohibited Use of a Weapon

Assault with a Deadly Weapon causing Serious Bodily Injury

First-Degree Assault/Extreme Indifference

First-Degree Assault on a Peace Officer (2 Counts)

Violent Crime Sentence Enhancer (2 counts)

Late on the night of Sept. 20, 2021, Littleton officers responded to a call of shots being fired from a car window near West Powers Avenue and South Bannock Street, according to a release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

When officers arrived, they saw Valles-Dominguez walking away from the scene, the DA's office said. He then took off running toward an apartment building, pulled a handgun and fired multiple rounds, according to the DA's office. Snook was struck by the gunfire in his torso, arm and leg.

Snook and Cpl. Jeff Farmer both fired back at Valles-Dominguez, but did not hit him. Farmer was presented a Medal of Valor by President Joe Biden for his actions in helping save Snook during the gunfire exchange.

Valles-Dominguez hid out at the apartment complex for several hours before he carjacked a driver and drove off from the scene, the DA's office said.

He was captured a few days later in Adams County.

