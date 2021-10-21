FILE PHOTO: Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Biden walks past solar panels in Plymouth

FILE PHOTO: Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden walks past solar panels while touring the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative in Plymouth, New Hampshire, U.S., June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

 Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said he believed Democratic lawmakers were getting close to agreeing on a topline figure for spending legislation that contains some of President Joe Biden's social programs.

"We're looking at everything today and tomorrow and hopefully we can either have a framework - we agree or disagree and is either irreconcilable or it is something we can work out," Manchin told reporters. "I think we are getting close to arranging a topline, yes."

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu)