WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said he believed Democratic lawmakers were getting close to agreeing on a topline figure for spending legislation that contains some of President Joe Biden's social programs.
"We're looking at everything today and tomorrow and hopefully we can either have a framework - we agree or disagree and is either irreconcilable or it is something we can work out," Manchin told reporters. "I think we are getting close to arranging a topline, yes."
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu)