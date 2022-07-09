Larimer County lifted mandatory evacuation orders for residents in the area of a grass fire on the north end of Wellington.
Fire officials continue to work the grass fire between County Road 7 and Interstate 25, north to Ranch Horse Road and south to Rising Eagle Road. Residents in the area were ordered to evacuate just before 4 p.m. Saturday and were told they could return home just before 5 p.m.
Residents returning home are asked to use caution as fire crews are still on the scene.
I-25 initially closed in the area near milepost 284, according to Colorado State Patrol, but has since reopened to traffic.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.