Emergency Response
(Photo by MattGush, iStock)

Larimer County lifted mandatory evacuation orders for residents in the area of a grass fire on the north end of Wellington.

Fire officials continue to work the grass fire between County Road 7 and Interstate 25, north to Ranch Horse Road and south to Rising Eagle Road. Residents in the area were ordered to evacuate just before 4 p.m. Saturday and were told they could return home just before 5 p.m.

Residents returning home are asked to use caution as fire crews are still on the scene.

I-25 initially closed in the area near milepost 284, according to Colorado State Patrol, but has since reopened to traffic.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.

