Crowds came out to Auraria and other neighborhoods surrounding Ball Arena for March Madness and St. Patrick's Day, keeping the area buzzing throughout Friday.

Across the street from Ball, seas of fans in red NC State gear carefully wove their way through the green-wearing Baylor fans and St. Patrick's Day revelers.

The games will bring in an estimated $4 to $8 million in revenue for Denver, according to the Denver Sports Commission, CBS Colorado reported.

"It's been awesome, a lot of new people coming in who we hadn't seen before this year... We have three levels in this bar and we will be packed to the brim," Dahlas Babnick, bar manager of Pour House on Market, said.