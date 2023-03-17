Andrew Otelsberg, center with wig, Sarah Sisk, second from right, Katie Phillips, right, and the rest of the North Carolina State Pep Band cheer for their Wolfpack during the second half of a first round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, against the Creighton Bluejays at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Denver Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Crowds came out to Auraria and other neighborhoods surrounding Ball Arena for March Madness and St. Patrick's Day, keeping the area buzzing throughout Friday.
Across the street from Ball, seas of fans in red NC State gear carefully wove their way through the green-wearing Baylor fans and St. Patrick's Day revelers.
The games will bring in an estimated $4 to $8 million in revenue for Denver, according to the Denver Sports Commission, CBS Colorado reported.
"It's been awesome, a lot of new people coming in who we hadn't seen before this year... We have three levels in this bar and we will be packed to the brim," Dahlas Babnick, bar manager of Pour House on Market, said.
1 of 30
Baylor Bears guard Keyonte George (1) fights UC Santa Barbara Gauchos guard Calvin Wishart (10) for a loose ball during the second half of a first round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver. Baylor defeated UC Santa Barbara 74-56. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
UC Santa Barbara Gauchos forward Evans Kipruto (12) dunks the ball over Baylor Bears forward Flo Thamba (0) during the first half of a first round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Baylor Bears mascot Bruiser cheers during a timeout in the first half of a first round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament against the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
UC Santa Barbara Gauchos guard Cole Anderson (4) goes up for a shot against Baylor Bears forward Jalen Bridges (11) during the first half of a first round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
UC Santa Barbara Gauchos guard Josh Pierre-Louis (1) goes up for as shot against Baylor Bears forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) left, and forward Caleb Lohner (33) during the first half of a first round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
UC Santa Barbara Gauchos guard Ajay Mitchell (13) goes up for a shot against Baylor Bears guard Adam Flagler (10) during the first half of a first round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
UC Santa Barbara Gauchos forward Miles Norris (5) dunks the ball over Baylor Bears forward Jalen Bridges (11) during the first half of a first round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Baylor Bears guard Adam Flagler (10) drives toward the basket as UC Santa Barbara Gauchos guard Josh Pierre-Louis (1) defends during the second half of a first round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver. Baylor defeated UC Santa Barbara 74-56. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Baylor Bears forward Jalen Bridges (11) looks into the crowd during a timeout in the second half of a first round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver. Baylor defeated UC Santa Barbara 74-56. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Baylor Bears guard Dale Bonner (3) and forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) battle UC Santa Barbara Gauchos guard Ajay Mitchell (13) for a loose ball during the second half of a first round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver. Baylor defeated UC Santa Barbara 74-56. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Baylor Bears mascot Bruiser plays a little air guitar during a timeout during the second half of a first round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, against UC Santa Barbara at Ball Arena in Denver. Baylor defeated UC Santa Barbara 74-56. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Baylor Bears guard Dale Bonner (3) battles UC Santa Barbara Gauchos guard Ajay Mitchell (13) for a loose ball during the second half of a first round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver. Baylor defeated UC Santa Barbara 74-56. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
UC Santa Barbara Gauchos guard Josh Pierre-Louis (1) fouls Baylor Bears forward Josh Ojianwuna (15) as he tries to dunk the ball during the second half of a first round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver. Baylor defeated UC Santa Barbara 74-56. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Baylor Bears guard Dale Bonner (3) drives toward the basket against the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos during the second half of a first round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver. Baylor defeated UC Santa Barbara 74-56. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew yells from the bench during the second half of a first round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver. Baylor defeated UC Santa Barbara 74-56. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Baylor Bears forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) falls to the floor after an injury against the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos during the second half of a first round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver. Baylor defeated UC Santa Barbara 74-56. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
UC Santa Barbara Gauchos team waves to their fans after losing to the Baylor Bears 74-56 in first round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Andrew Otelsberg, center with wig, Sarah Sisk, second from right, Katie Phillips, right, and the rest of the North Carolina State Pep Band cheer for their Wolfpack during the second half of a first round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, against the Creighton Bluejays at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Denver Gazette, Christian Murdock)
North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Casey Morsell (14) gets a layup past Creighton Bluejays forward Arthur Kaluma (24) and center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) during a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) dunks during a first-round college basketball game against North Carolina State in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
North Carolina State head coach Kevin Keatts yells past an official during a first-round college basketball game against Creighton in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
North Carolina State Wolfpack forward D.J. Burns Jr. (30) looks up to the board after call during a first-round college basketball game against Creighton in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) is greeted by teammates after a dunk during a first-round college basketball game against South Carolina State in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Terquavion Smith (0) blocks a shot by Creighton Bluejays guard Baylor Scheierman (55) during a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott discusses a call with an official during a first-round college basketball game against North Carolina State in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) gets a hug from Creighton Bluejays guard Baylor Scheierman (55) during a first-round college basketball game against North Carolina State in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Terquavion Smith (0) is comforted by a teammate after a loss to Creighton during a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
Creighton Bluejays forward Arthur Kaluma (24) blocks a shot by North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Casey Morsell (14) during a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Terquavion Smith (0) dunks over Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) during a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) grabs his ankle after attempting to block a North Carolina State player during a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
Highlights from the regionals tournament in Denver.
1 of 30
Baylor Bears guard Keyonte George (1) fights UC Santa Barbara Gauchos guard Calvin Wishart (10) for a loose ball during the second half of a first round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver. Baylor defeated UC Santa Barbara 74-56. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
UC Santa Barbara Gauchos forward Evans Kipruto (12) dunks the ball over Baylor Bears forward Flo Thamba (0) during the first half of a first round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Baylor Bears mascot Bruiser cheers during a timeout in the first half of a first round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament against the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
UC Santa Barbara Gauchos guard Cole Anderson (4) goes up for a shot against Baylor Bears forward Jalen Bridges (11) during the first half of a first round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
UC Santa Barbara Gauchos guard Josh Pierre-Louis (1) goes up for as shot against Baylor Bears forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) left, and forward Caleb Lohner (33) during the first half of a first round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
UC Santa Barbara Gauchos guard Ajay Mitchell (13) goes up for a shot against Baylor Bears guard Adam Flagler (10) during the first half of a first round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
UC Santa Barbara Gauchos forward Miles Norris (5) dunks the ball over Baylor Bears forward Jalen Bridges (11) during the first half of a first round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Baylor Bears guard Adam Flagler (10) drives toward the basket as UC Santa Barbara Gauchos guard Josh Pierre-Louis (1) defends during the second half of a first round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver. Baylor defeated UC Santa Barbara 74-56. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Baylor Bears forward Jalen Bridges (11) looks into the crowd during a timeout in the second half of a first round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver. Baylor defeated UC Santa Barbara 74-56. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Baylor Bears guard Dale Bonner (3) and forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) battle UC Santa Barbara Gauchos guard Ajay Mitchell (13) for a loose ball during the second half of a first round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver. Baylor defeated UC Santa Barbara 74-56. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Baylor Bears mascot Bruiser plays a little air guitar during a timeout during the second half of a first round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, against UC Santa Barbara at Ball Arena in Denver. Baylor defeated UC Santa Barbara 74-56. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Baylor Bears guard Dale Bonner (3) battles UC Santa Barbara Gauchos guard Ajay Mitchell (13) for a loose ball during the second half of a first round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver. Baylor defeated UC Santa Barbara 74-56. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
UC Santa Barbara Gauchos guard Josh Pierre-Louis (1) fouls Baylor Bears forward Josh Ojianwuna (15) as he tries to dunk the ball during the second half of a first round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver. Baylor defeated UC Santa Barbara 74-56. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Baylor Bears guard Dale Bonner (3) drives toward the basket against the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos during the second half of a first round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver. Baylor defeated UC Santa Barbara 74-56. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew yells from the bench during the second half of a first round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver. Baylor defeated UC Santa Barbara 74-56. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Baylor Bears forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) falls to the floor after an injury against the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos during the second half of a first round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver. Baylor defeated UC Santa Barbara 74-56. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
UC Santa Barbara Gauchos team waves to their fans after losing to the Baylor Bears 74-56 in first round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Andrew Otelsberg, center with wig, Sarah Sisk, second from right, Katie Phillips, right, and the rest of the North Carolina State Pep Band cheer for their Wolfpack during the second half of a first round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, against the Creighton Bluejays at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Denver Gazette, Christian Murdock)
North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Casey Morsell (14) gets a layup past Creighton Bluejays forward Arthur Kaluma (24) and center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) during a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) dunks during a first-round college basketball game against North Carolina State in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
North Carolina State head coach Kevin Keatts yells past an official during a first-round college basketball game against Creighton in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
North Carolina State Wolfpack forward D.J. Burns Jr. (30) looks up to the board after call during a first-round college basketball game against Creighton in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) is greeted by teammates after a dunk during a first-round college basketball game against South Carolina State in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Terquavion Smith (0) blocks a shot by Creighton Bluejays guard Baylor Scheierman (55) during a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott discusses a call with an official during a first-round college basketball game against North Carolina State in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) gets a hug from Creighton Bluejays guard Baylor Scheierman (55) during a first-round college basketball game against North Carolina State in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Terquavion Smith (0) is comforted by a teammate after a loss to Creighton during a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
Creighton Bluejays forward Arthur Kaluma (24) blocks a shot by North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Casey Morsell (14) during a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Terquavion Smith (0) dunks over Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) during a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) grabs his ankle after attempting to block a North Carolina State player during a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)