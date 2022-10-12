Colorado cannabis industry leaders and government officials said Tuesday the state set the example for strong cannabis sale regulations while boosting resources for youth education and mental health at an event marking the passage of Amendment 64 in 2012.
The amendment paved the way for adult-use marijuana sales and possession here.
U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper (who was governor at the time) and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock originally opposed Amendment 64 in 2012. Tuesday, they spoke about their change of mind and support for the industry.
"Thanks to decades of deeply ingrained anti-cannabis policies and propaganda, many elected officials had concerns about legalizing and regulating cannabis for adult use," said Mason Tvert, a partner at VS Strategies who co-directed the Yes on 64 campaign, in a news release. "To their credit, Sen. Hickenlooper and Mayor Hancock respected the voters and fulfilled their duties to implement Amendment 64, navigating unknown policy and political territory under the constant threat of federal interference."
Colorado voters approved the amendment on Nov. 6, 2012, which legalized the possession, sale and residential cultivation of marijuana for adults 21 years and older.
The amendment's passage made Colorado the first market to regulate adult-use (recreational) marijuana in the world and legalized hemp for industrial use.
The following year, voters approved state taxes on adult-use marijuana and starting Jan. 1, 2014, marijuana sales began. These changes have created $2.2 billion in state tax revenue, according to the release from VS Strategies.
Gov. Jared Polis addressed the crowd that filled the lobby of the History Colorado Center Tuesday. He lauded regulators and industry efforts to reduce underage use, largely push drug dealers out of the business — thus improving community safety — and offering people the choice of adult-use or to treat medical conditions.
“Colorado did what no one had done before,” Polis said. “With voter [approval] of Amendment 64, we made history and therefore it is fitting that we are celebrating today 10 years here at History Colorado.”
Jonathan Singer, a former social worker and lawmaker who served as the Representative for State House District 11 in Longmont, was one of only two sitting law makers at the time to support the amendment.
He joined the panel of other leaders at the event, including State Sen. Kevin Van Winkle (R-Highlands Ranch), Vicente Sederberg LLP founding partner Brian Vicente, Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division Senior Director Dominique Mendiola, Colorado Cannabis business owner Wanda James and Tvert.
“Everyone in that room deserves a lot of credit," Singer said Wednesday in an interview with the Denver Gazette. "I don’t think we would have been the shining example of success for the country, and possibly even the world, without everyone being willing to do a little give and a little take. It was really impressive to see when we put it all together in 2013, law enforcement and drug and alcohol counselors and medical marijuana patients and veterans and dispensary owners all sat down and basically agreed to a certain set of values and policies. We're seeing the fruits of our labor now.”
The event was organized by VS Strategies and Vicente Sederberg LLP, each of which played a role in the path to legalization.