More medical and retail marijuana was sold in Colorado last year than ever before, breaking the previous record by nearly 2%, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue.
In 2021, $2.2 billion worth of marijuana was sold in the state, nearly $3.8 million more than the previous record, set in 2020.
The most profitable month was March, when over $207 million worth of marijuana was sold. Sales also surpassed $200 million in April and July.
Since recreational marijuana was legalized in 2014, more than $12.2 billion worth of marijuana has been sold in the Centennial State, according to the report.
Colorado also collected more money through marijuana tax and fee revenue last year than ever before. The state collected over $423 million, which shattered the previous record by $36 million, or nearly 10%.