Denver's Department of Excise and Licenses is proposing giving exclusive access to social equity applicants for marijuana delivery licenses forever.
Social equity applicants already have the exclusive right to deliver for marijuana stores after a city bill passed last year gives them this right through June 1, 2024, but the new proposal would extend this in perpetuity. This would prohibit marijuana stores from conducting their own deliveries.
According to a release from the Department of Excise and Licenses, the proposal would also slash licensing fees for delivery companies and stores that need a permit to allow their product to be delivered.
"This is part of a concentrated effort by the City and County of Denver to bring equitable access to the industry, so more people can benefit economically from this billion dollar industry, especially those negatively impacted by marijuana prohibition," the news release read.
The department found that since the program has started, very few stores have opted to work with delivery businesses, citing fees for permits and licenses as a significant barrier.
The proposal is subject to City Council approval and includes the following reduced fees:
- A one-time $25 application fee for stores, down from $250
- A $25 annual delivery license fee for stores, down from $2,000
- A $25 annual delivery license fee for transporters, down from $2,000
- A $200 annual license fee for a medical transporter license, down from $1,500
- A $200 annual license fee for a retail transporter license, down from $2,500